Missile Ranger

As we approach the official beginning of winter Dec. 21 , here are some tips for the community on some steps to take if we are hit by a winter storm.

What to Do If

There Is a Winter Storm

• Stay inside and monitor the radio or TV for more information or instructions.

• Eat regularly and drink plenty of fluids.

• Practice fire safety, check the batteries in your smoke alarms, make sure there is plenty of ventilation if you are using a heat source that can produce hazardous smoke or fumes.

• Dress in several layers of warm clothing.

• If you are outside:

• Do not overexert yourself in snow shoveling or any other physical activity.

• When shoveling, do not try to move large amounts of snow each time. Lift with your legs to help prevent serious back injury.

•Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from the extremely cold air.

• Keep dry and change any wet clothing as soon as possible.

• Watch for signs of frostbite: loss of feeling or pale appearance in extremities.

• Travel only if you must, during the day and on main roads.

• If you are trapped in your car by a blizzard:

• Pull to the side of the road and put the hazard lights on.

• Remain in the vehicle, where rescuers are most likely to find you.

• Run the engine for 10 minutes every hour to keep warm.

• Exercise to maintain body heat, but do not overexert yourself.

• Drink fluids to avoid dehydration.

• At night, take turns sleeping and turn the inside light on.

• Be careful not to waste battery power.

• If you are stranded in a remote area, stomp large block letters in an open area that spell “HELP” or “SOS.”

• Leave the car on foot only if absolutely necessary and the blizzard has passed.

• Watch for signs of hypothermia: uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, slurred speech and drowsiness.

• If signs of hypothermia are detected, keep victims warm by removing all wet clothing, warm the center of their bodies first and seek medical attention immediately.

What to Do

After a Winter Storm

• Stay tuned to radio or TV for more information or instructions.

• Be aware of the possibility of flooding after a winter storm.

• Seek medical attention immediately if needed.

• Be very careful driving, as roads may still be wet or frozen.

• Once you are in a safe place, report to your command if you are military or government civilian personnel or a member of the selective reserves.

For additional information:

• Federal Emergency Management Agency-

https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather.