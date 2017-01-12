Missile Ranger

White Sands Missile Range Garrison Commander Col. Dave Brown hosted the installation’s second Community Information Exchange at the Post Theater Jan. 10.

The exchange was created as an information exchange outlet where representatives from every organization at WSMR talk about upcoming events and address any issues the community may have.

Brown reminded attendees that there is a lot going on at WSMR. He said FMWR services work by participation.

“If you don’t use the service, it will go away,” he said. “It is important that we generate use of our services. The more you use the service the more viable it becomes.”

Everyone can access the events calendar by going to www.wsmr.army.mil, pull down the “Organizations” tab and click on the “Garrison” tab, when the page comes up scroll down to “Community Calendars” and click on calendars.

“There is plenty to do for everyone, but you need to participate,” Brown said.

McAfee Clinic

McAfee Clinic will be closed for Surety training Jan. 10 to 12, however, the Pharmacy, Lab, and Optometry will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McAfee has gotten approval for a physical therapist and will also hire two more providers. Their goal for acute appointments is to see patients within one to two days and for routine appointments the goal is to see patient’s within three days.

•Jan. 16 – Clinic will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday

•Feb. 20 – Clinic will be closed in Observance of President’s Day Observance

AAFES

The White Sands Troop Store will close at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 for their annual inventory and reopen Jan. 27 with regular hours. Subway and the gas station will operate under regular hours on Jan. 26.

Customers are reminded that if they need something that only the Fort Bliss Exchange the WSMR Exchange has a shuttle program that can have your request delivered that same week. See manager for details.

A new dry cleaner concession will be coming soon to the Exchange with the date to be determined.

Commissary

Deals of the week will continue at the Commissary. See store manager for details.

Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty wants to focus on community appearance and wants to remind residents to help them keep the neighborhoods looking great.

All Christmas lights and decorations need to be removed from the exterior of your home by Jan. 20.

Vehicle parking is permitted in driveways and on the side of the street without fire hydrants only.

Trash cans need to be picked up from the curb no later than noon on Wednesdays and must not be taken out before 7 p.m. Mondays for trash pick-up on Tuesdays.

All fenced in backyards are the responsibility of the resident to maintain

– Non-compliance citations will be issued by the neighborhood starting the end of January

– Paid backyard services are requested directly from RestoTeam Services at (915) 207-4379 or restoteamsvcsasst@gmail.com

Housing is still open, except certain areas are being reserved for Military Families.

Exterior painting of homes is 98 percent complete.

FMWR

The following events are scheduled:

Jan. 12 – New Parent Support Program – Every Thursday – ACS

Jan. 14 and Feb. 11 – Oil Painting Class at Arts and Crafts

Jan. 15 to March 15 Pool Renovations

Jan. 16 – All FMWR Facilities will be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

Jan. 19 – Master Resilience Training at ACS

Jan. 21 – Vex Robotics Competition at the Middle School and Teen Center

Jan. 1 – Snow Tubing

Jan. 21 – Jim Withers Memorial Bowling Tournament

Jan. 25 – Self Defense Class at ACS

Jan. 28 – Snow Tubing with Child Youth Services

Feb. 2 – Super Bowl Flag Football

Feb. 4 – President’s Day Triathlon

Feb. 15 – Health Expo and Wellness/Love Run

Feb. 15 – Blood Drive

Feb. 17 – Books to Movie Event

March 19 – Bataan Memorial Death March – Currently there are 3,400 registered

Equal Opportunity

A Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday observance is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 19 at the Frontier Club.

Directorate of

Public Works

Building 100 renovations are scheduled to begin. Physical moves are currently occurring and work will begin late in January.

ATEC G1/7/8 personnel will temporarily move to the former 2nd Engineer Battalion Headquarters Building.

Renovations of the entry signs at both the Las Cruces and El Paso gates are currently underway.

Launderette renovations are scheduled to begin in late January or early February.

The F&MWR carwash repairs are ongoing. Also landscaping projects are scheduled to begin.

Directorate of

Emergency Services

Access to WSMR is restricted to those who have a valid reason to enter the Installation.

What is AIE? WSMR has upgraded to the Army’s Automated Installation Entry system at the Installation Access Control Points to enhance security.

AIE leverages technology that will increase security for Soldiers, Family members, DoD civilians, retirees, contract employees, and guests by verifying identity of the individual(s) and ensuring they meet Army approved access standards against FBI criminal and terrorist authoritative databases.

Who can use AIE to enter WSMR? All DoD employees, Active Duty personnel, their families, Retirees, Reserve/National Guard Personnel.

All Visitors who meet background check criteria may also enter WSMR using AIE.

Will I need to Register to use AIE? Registration is ongoing. All personnel wishing to enter WSMR must register in AIE. Currently at Guard Stations the Guard scans your CAC or other DOD issued ID for registration.

All other Visitors, NCIC III check will be conducted, and then registration conducted at the Visitor Control Center at Las Cruces (LC) Gate.

Once registered, any open lane at Las Cruces or El Paso Gate can be used to enter WSMR.

What if I have passengers or Foreign Visitor? If you have multiple passengers in your vehicle, the guard will then scan the IDs of all adult occupants. (Any person other than a US citizen) must have a valid reason to enter the installation, and must be sponsored by a DoD ID Card Holder or have a DOD Issued CAC.

All Weapons must be declared at the Gate.

All Weapons must be registered on WSMR to be brought onto WSMR, for AUTHORIZED Activities Only.

Security Order was developed upon the request of the WSTC Executive Director in response to recent security incidents surrounding “piggyback” actions at automated installation access gates, and inappropriate/unapproved security Up Range access activities.

White Sands School

Current enrollment at the school is 280.

A new Assistant Principal has joined the staff: Cathy Adams

Central Office has approved hiring another teacher

The school district is providing White Sands School with new classroom furniture. All new furniture will be installed and ready to go for next school year.

White Sands School will be the only school in the district to have an Elementary Science Lab.

Science Fair and Family Science Night are coming up if you’d like to be a judge for the fair or set up a science table for Family Science Night, please contact Brian Claar at (575) 674-1241.

Upcoming events

Jan. 13 – School Awards Assembly

Jan. 16 – No School – Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Holiday

Jan. 31 – Science Fair 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 2 – Family Science Night 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 – PTA meeting 4 to 5 p.m. school cafeteria

Feb. 13-14 – PTA Valentine’s store open for students

Feb. 20 – No School President’s Day Holiday

Feb. 27 – No School Parent Teacher Conferences

Museum

The White Sands Museum is continuing the design and build of its new “Frontier Army in New Mexico” exhibit. It is open to the public during this process so come stop by.

Museum staff is asking to interview people associated with WSMR who served in Vietnam. So if you are, or know of, someone let them know.

The Museum staff is also looking for a Vietnam-era uniform, boots, helmet to use in an upcoming exhibit.

If you have one or know someone who does please have them contact George House at (575) 678-3358.

Chapel

DOD Civilians are authorized to talk to the Chaplain at any time by calling (575) 678-5344 or Cell (575) 993-4657.

Confidential & Privileged Communication Status applies to DOD Civilians and Military

Frontline: Faith and Leadership Luncheon Series 11:40 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Post Chapel.

Also, IMCOM has authorized WSMR to be part of a test pilot program giving 24 hour access to the gym.

The next CIE is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Post Theater.