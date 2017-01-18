Missile Ranger

Capt. Gregory Youngblood is the Aide-de-Camp to White Sands Missile Range Commander Brig. Gen. Eric L. Sanchez. Youngblood has served in the Army for a little over four years and comes from a military background with both his father and his grandfather having served in the military. We asked Youngblood a couple of questions on what being in the Army means to him and why he chose to join.

This is the first in a series of WSMR Soldier profiles.

Can you tell me a little bit about yourself?

I was born in New York but I bounced around the country a lot because my dad was a Submariner in the Navy. I grew up, in my formative years, in Arlington, Texas, where I was heavily involved in sports during school, with football being the big sport in North Texas, and I also did scouting since Tiger Cubs and earned my Eagle Scout at 16. My junior year of high school we moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, I graduated in 2008 and I went to North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina, where I studied Geology and Physics. I attended college on a four-year Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship, which is a great opportunity to both pay for college and to help develop leadership skills. My grandfather was in the Air Force and my father was in the Navy, but I didn’t care for boats or planes so I set my sights on the Army. I also have a strong volunteer background through both the church and scouting so I always knew I wanted to continue serving and to give something back to the community and to a country that had afforded me and my family so many opportunities. Joining the Army was a really great choice to continue that path. While pursuing my bachelors in Geology I spent summers doing field research projects, a lot of which brought me to the Southwest, so I was absolutely in love with this area before moving here to White Sands.

I met my wife Christina, my freshman year of college. We started dating during our sophomore year and soon after graduation we got married. She’s been my greatest supporter during my time in the Army, and I couldn’t have followed this path without her enduring love, strength and courage. To be corny for a second, I may have studied Geology – but she’s my rock.

After commissioning as an Officer in the Army in August 2012, I went to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for Basic Officer Leadership Course. My first assignment was to a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery, A-2 ADA THAAD, 11th ADA Brigade, where I became the Sensor Platoon Leader for the Army’s newest Air Defense system. I was extremely fortunate to have a great first Battery Commander Capt. Peter Lawall, he was the type of leader who was always supportive, would let you lead your Soldiers and would be there for advice and to point you in the right direction when you needed it. He helped me grow as a leader in that very first assignment. In March of 2014 I deployed in the Homeland Defense of Guam Mission where they sent our THAAD unit to Andersen Air Force Base in Yigo, Guam, for both defense and deterrence in response to North Korean aggression. After returning from that yearlong deployment, I was selected to move up to the S-3 Planning and Operations staff in 11th Brigade Headquarters. Col. Al Wiernicki was the Brigade Commander who I had the opportunity to work with on a few missions, and was able to learn a lot from his leadership and mentorship. He’s a very deep thinking and level-headed leader; the quintessential quiet professional who had the innate ability to absorb massive amounts of information and always has the perfect thing to say.

The best leaders I’ve had the opportunity to meet in the Army always work towards solutions rather than dwell on the obstacles to success, Col. Wiernicki was definitely one of those leaders. In the spring of 2015 I had the chance to interview with Brig. Gen. Eric Sanchez for this position and shortly thereafter I came to work up here at WSMR in July of 2016. I love being a part of this team with such an essential mission and historical importance, I feel like I learn 1,000 new things a day and every day is something completely different.

When you were little what did you aspire to be?

In keeping with what my major was in college, I actually wanted to be a geologist. As a kid I used to always hunt around in the creek looking for rocks and fossils, and at a very young age I was really interested in all things geology, especially earthquakes and volcanos. In the third grade I even did a science fair project categorizing all the different types of rocks in the local park. I still get to enjoy it mainly as a hobby, but I will probably look for a job in the field when I get out of the Army.

What is your favorite book or television show?

I really like science fiction authors, Douglas Adams series “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” is one of my favorite I’ve read nearly a dozen times. If you look in my aide backpack I’m always carrying a towel (According to the book, a towel is about the most useful thing an interstellar hitchhiker can have). As for TV, it’s a pretty wide gamut, but Blue Bloods is my favorite show right now. My best friend is a law enforcement officer, and the show does a really good job of tackling all of these issues you see on national television in terms of law enforcement interaction with the public and tells both sides of the story. Also, who doesn’t love Tom Selleck?

